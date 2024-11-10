Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,200 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $135,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AVUS opened at $100.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.69. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

