Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

