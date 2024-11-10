Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 722 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 74.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective (up previously from $536.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,370 shares of company stock worth $153,495,958 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $524.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $386.74 and a 12 month high of $528.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

