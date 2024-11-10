ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.68 and last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 1233699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.