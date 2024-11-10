PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $16.25. 3,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

