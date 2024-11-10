QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QCOM. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.16.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $170.91 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $119.85 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.70% and a net margin of 26.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

