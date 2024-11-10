Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Qualys Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average is $136.10. Qualys has a 52 week low of $119.17 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $77,468.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,501,252.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $77,468.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,501,252.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 294.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Qualys by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

