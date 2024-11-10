Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor Buys 500 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) Director Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,535.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,741.99. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 1.7 %

CSWC stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.25. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,152,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 92,936 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 146.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 387,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230,513 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 17.3% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 328,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

