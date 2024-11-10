Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Rayonier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,935.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,802,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,490,000 after buying an additional 67,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,294,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,645,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,815,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.9% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,034,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

