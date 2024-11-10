Raytech Holding Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:RAY)

Raytech’s (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 11th. Raytech had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Raytech Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of RAY opened at $1.62 on Friday. Raytech has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70.

Raytech Company Profile

Raytech Holding Limited company specializes in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. Raytech Holding Limited is based in Hong Kong.

