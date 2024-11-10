Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.180-2.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.51-0.61 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 10.4 %

NYSE:REZI traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $24.01. 2,082,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

