RETARDIO (RETARDIO) One Day Volume Tops $4.86 Million

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 10th. One RETARDIO token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. RETARDIO has a market capitalization of $204.62 million and $4.86 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RETARDIO has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RETARDIO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79,547.18 or 0.99881289 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,446.64 or 0.99755046 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RETARDIO Profile

RETARDIO’s genesis date was January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. The official website for RETARDIO is retardio.xyz. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiosolana.

RETARDIO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.21773031 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,681,213.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RETARDIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RETARDIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RETARDIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RETARDIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.