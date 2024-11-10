Retirement Solution LLC Has $23.50 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Retirement Solution LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 689,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,587 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 5.7% of Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $23,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,626,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,430,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,741 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,677,000 after purchasing an additional 108,172 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,842,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,136,000 after buying an additional 160,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,751,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,991,000 after buying an additional 60,635 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

