Retirement Solution LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Retirement Solution LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Retirement Solution LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,371,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,525,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,493 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,162,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $31,025,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,524,000 after purchasing an additional 443,902 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

