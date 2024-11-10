Reviewing Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF – Get Free Report) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spark Infrastructure Group and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Electric Power 2 7 6 0 2.27

American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $98.27, indicating a potential upside of 1.94%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Spark Infrastructure Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Infrastructure Group N/A N/A N/A American Electric Power 13.48% 11.41% 3.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Spark Infrastructure Group and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

75.2% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spark Infrastructure Group and American Electric Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Infrastructure Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Electric Power $19.00 billion 2.70 $2.21 billion $4.99 19.32

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Infrastructure Group.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Spark Infrastructure Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Infrastructure Group

Spark Infrastructure Group engages in investment in regulated utility infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Victoria Power Networks, SA Power Networks, Transgrid, and Bomen Group. The Victoria Power Networks segment holds interests in CitiPower and Powercor. The SA Power Networks segment covers interests in electricity distribution in South Australia. The TransGrid segment includes interests in electricity transmission businesses in New South Wales. The Bomen Solar Farm segment owns Bomen Solar Farm HoldCo Pty Ltd. and Bomen Solar Farm Hold Trust. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, renewable, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

