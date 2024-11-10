Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at HC Wainwright

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $824,800.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,551.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $449,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,638.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $824,800.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,551.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,866 shares of company stock worth $6,355,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 55.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

