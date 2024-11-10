RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
RGC Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,081. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $228.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74.
RGC Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RGC Resources
- What is a support level?
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.