RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,081. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $228.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in RGC Resources by 62.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RGC Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RGC Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in RGC Resources by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the second quarter worth $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

