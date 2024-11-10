River Global Investors LLP Buys 2,573 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

River Global Investors LLP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 0.8% of River Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 604.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.94. The stock had a trading volume of 784,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,227. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $164.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average of $135.56.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,042,624.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

