River Global Investors LLP Has $1.06 Million Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

River Global Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,808 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TRIP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.85. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

