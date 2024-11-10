River Global Investors LLP Has $1.74 Million Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

River Global Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,913,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,868,000 after buying an additional 81,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 32.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,765,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 675,800 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Kyndryl by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,542,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in Kyndryl by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,150,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,421,000 after purchasing an additional 565,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,102,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 158,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KD traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $27.71. 3,194,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,703. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.05, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $28.60.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

