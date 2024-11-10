River Global Investors LLP Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

River Global Investors LLP grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,193,000 after acquiring an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,712,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,014,000 after acquiring an additional 251,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,305,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,445,000 after acquiring an additional 596,589 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,728,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,465 shares of company stock worth $8,050,109. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

