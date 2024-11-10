River Global Investors LLP Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

River Global Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 404,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 68,096 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 169,052 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $5,045,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 118,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 81,380 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. 55,970,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,503,379. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

