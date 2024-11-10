River Global Investors LLP Purchases 8,222 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

River Global Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Arcosa comprises approximately 1.6% of River Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, Director Steven J. Demetriou bought 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,001.10. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Demetriou acquired 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,001.10. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,198.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACA. Stephens upgraded shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company.

Arcosa Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ACA traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.72. 284,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,178. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

