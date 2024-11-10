RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.2% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,074,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,455,000 after purchasing an additional 318,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGIT opened at $58.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.