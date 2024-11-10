RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 425 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $245.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.89 and a 200 day moving average of $260.71. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.35 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

