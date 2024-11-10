RKL Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after buying an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,689,000 after buying an additional 1,569,374 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after buying an additional 1,007,228 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after buying an additional 315,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

