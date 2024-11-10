RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $201.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $155.79 and a one year high of $202.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.96.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
