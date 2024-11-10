RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $201.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $155.79 and a one year high of $202.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.96.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.