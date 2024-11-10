Robert F. Werner Sells 1,448 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $64,580.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,652. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ TWST opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.78. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

