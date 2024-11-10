Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Increased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 35.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Robert Half by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RHI opened at $75.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.