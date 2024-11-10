Robert W. Baird Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $18.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $24.61.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,551. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 63.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

