Robert W. Baird Raises Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $88.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

TGLS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sidoti cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.86. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 4,735.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

