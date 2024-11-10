Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Sells 492 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average of $93.89.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

