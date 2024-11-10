Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 15.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

ROST stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average of $143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $119.73 and a one year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,546.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

