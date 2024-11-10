Roth Mkm Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Stock Price

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of CDRE opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Cadre has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.27 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 42.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the third quarter worth $220,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 62.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 66.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 18.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

