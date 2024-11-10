Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys 60 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 365.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 435,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,908,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 50,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $232.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $160.84 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.90 and a 200 day moving average of $211.23.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

