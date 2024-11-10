Round Rock Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 121,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 202,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 128,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 791.5% in the third quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 147,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 130,713 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST opened at $50.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $50.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

