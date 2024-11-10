Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 975 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,314 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 419.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,544,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,000 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $66.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

