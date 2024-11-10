Rovin Capital UT ADV Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWJ. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $48.46.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
