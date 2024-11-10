Rovin Capital UT ADV Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWJ. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $48.46.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.