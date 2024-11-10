Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes $237,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 56,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 172,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.2% in the third quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $1,200,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $2,804,826.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,619.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,748 shares of company stock worth $14,274,431. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

