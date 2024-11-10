Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.95%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after buying an additional 75,035 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $339,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 348,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 90,136 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

