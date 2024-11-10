Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) Trading 1.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 7,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 74,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Royalty Management Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

Get Royalty Management alerts:

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.