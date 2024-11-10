Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after buying an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after purchasing an additional 432,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after buying an additional 249,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,941,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.73. 3,111,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,428. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $136.11 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.57.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

