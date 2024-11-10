Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 640 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.47. The stock had a trading volume of 137,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,829. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $225.38 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.