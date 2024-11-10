Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $121.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average is $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 103,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 399,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after purchasing an additional 72,765 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

