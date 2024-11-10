Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDE. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.