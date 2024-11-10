Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 77.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ExlService were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 164.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in ExlService by 29.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,677,451.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,677,451.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,688 shares of company stock worth $11,939,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

ExlService stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

