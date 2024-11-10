Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 716 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,415,000. Liquid Strategies LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $7,263,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 293.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 289,465 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 328,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 176,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 801.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 191,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170,627 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

