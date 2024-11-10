Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 982 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 670,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares during the last quarter.

SYLD stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.16.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

