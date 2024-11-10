Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1256230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Trading Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Sienna Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.