Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 143,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.19 and its 200 day moving average is $171.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.